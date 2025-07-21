Do not travel our on services – that is the unprecedented message South Western Railway has made to rail passengers this morning amid ongoing signalling problems at London Waterloo.
Train services to the capital from Surrey and Hampshire stations are severely affected as the problem – which has affected routes to Waterloo all weekend – means trains are currently unable to use platforms 1 to 14.
“We are advising passengers NOT TO TRAVEL to and from this station until further notice,” said a SWR spokesperson this morning, who could not estimate when the problem will be rectified.
“Engineers are on site attempting to restore the use of the platforms, but with very few trains able to move in and out of London Waterloo and trains and crew already displaced, services across the network are severely disrupted.”
Rail passengers heading to London have been encouraged to use Southern services or buses, where possible, and to check before travel as the ongoing disruption will affect services on the wider network.
There were similar issues on the SWR network on Saturday with signalling issues forcing the cancellation of countless services from Alton, Farnham, Petersfield and Haslemere to Guildford, Woking and Waterloo.
The surge in taxi use because of the cancellations meant many users were effectively left stranded at some stations with Woking being one of the worst affected.
