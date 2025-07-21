‘A Day for Thorpey’ will be held on August 1 — the second day of the fifth Test and what would have been Thorpe’s 56th birthday — to raise funds for the mental health charity Mind
The event will be held at The Oval, where Thorpe enjoyed a distinguished 17-year career with Surrey County Cricket Club.
In tribute to his trademark white headband worn while at the crease, special headbands designed by his wife Amanda and daughters Kitty and Emma will be sold to fans, with proceeds going to Mind.
Amanda told BBC Breakfast that ‘A Day for Thorpey’ will be “very powerful”.
“We want to celebrate him and his memory. His light was so bright. He’ll go on,” she said.
Thorpe’s father Geoff is a former chairman of Farnham Cricket Club, and his mother Toni was a long-serving scorer and supporter. He first played men’s cricket for Wrecclesham before starring for Farnham alongside his brothers.
During his playing career, Thorpe was one of England’s most technically gifted batsmen, earning 100 caps and scoring 6,744 runs at an average of 44.66. After retiring, he took on coaching roles with Surrey, England, and later, Afghanistan.
His daughter Kitty said: “Death and grief in general isn't talked about enough, considering it happens to everyone. It surrounds us. When you add the layer of death by suicide, that makes it even more taboo.
"I understand it's difficult to talk about - people don't want to say the wrong thing. That doesn't help tackle the stigma around it. We need to change the way we're addressing the topic. That's why we're working with Mind to do something to help that."
The family has also been involved with Bat and Chat, a Mind initiative that uses cricket to support mental health.
The sessions will now be renamed Thorpey’s Bat and Chat, and funds raised from The Oval tribute will support expanding the programme across the country.
Dr Sarah Hughes, chief executive of Mind, said: “The loss of Graham last year deeply saddened us.
“The courage shown by his family - Amanda, Kitty and Emma - in talking openly about Graham’s death and the mental health problems he faced continues to be inspirational, and the difference this makes to other people going through similar experiences is profound.”
“It is an honour and a privilege to be working with Amanda, Kitty and Emma, alongside Surrey County Cricket Club, on A Day for Thorpey in support of Mind.
“This event will celebrate Graham, get us talking about our mental health and break down stigma, and we hope will also raise lots of money for a brilliant mental health support initiative that will be delivered by our network of local Minds in the heart of communities.”
Oli Slipper, chair of Surrey County Cricket Club, said: “Graham was a great man and a true legend of the sport. It feels apt to remember and to celebrate his life and his contributions to the game at his home ground.
“Amanda and the family have spoken very bravely about the difficult times that Graham experienced with his mental health and we hope that the Day for Thorpey will raise awareness and funds to help people who are struggling with their mental wellbeing.”
