Finding a job in West Surrey has got harder over the last year judging by the payroll and government figures.
There were 377,607 employees on payroll in the area in January, down -0.4 per cent on the same month in 2025.
There was also a month on month drop of -0.1 per cent with 507 fewer employers on payroll in January compared to December.
Employment and Pay App WageSight have produced the figures based on analysis of the latest Office for National Statistics payroll data.
West Surrey is mid-table for employment change, ranking 10th out of 21 areas in the South East, with WageSight director, Paul Hebden, suggesting that employers are still cutting back judging by the data collected.
