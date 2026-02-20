Interest is brewing in West Byfleet’s newest business with a free cuppa being offered to early customers.
Locals were full of beans on Thursday as Coffee#1 became the latest business to open at Botanical Place.
The chain has expanded hugely since being founded in Cardiff in 2001 but the branch is only the second to open in South-West Surrey after Godalming.
Jodie Makin, area manager, said Coffee#1 is thrilled to be opening in West Byfleet with the move creating eight jobs.
She said: “It’s in a bustling location and we’re confident Coffee#1 will fit right in, here in Botanical Place.
“We take pride in providing a cosy space where customers can relax, enjoy delicious food, tempting cakes and great coffee – it’s a perfect place for socialising or having some quiet time with a book or laptop.”
Trish Hoare, store manager, and her team are looking forward to meeting the locals with catch-ups encouraged and dogs welcome, while there’s also a tempting offer for new customers.
She said: “The team and I are excited to become part of the West Byfleet community and to serve our new neighbours.
“To celebrate the opening, we’re offering a free drink when you download the Coffee#1 app. Simply enter the promo code WBYFLEET in the app to claim your free drink voucher.”
Another tasty addition to Botanical Place is Yarrow as the café-restaurant is now fully open in the unit between the development’s square and Lavender Park Road.
Visitors to the “modern British restaurant where thoughtful design meets relaxed comfort and hospitality” can expect a range of brunch, lunch and dinner options.
It’s open from 9am Monday to Saturdays and from 10am on Sunday, visit www.yarrowwestbyfleet.co.uk for more details. A review will be in next week’s News & Mail.
