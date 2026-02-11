A Woking artist who specialises in pencil portraiture is making his mark in the capital with a debut exhibition in a London landmark.
Tom Swanston has made a “personal and artistic homecoming” with his first exhibition on show at the Swedish Church in Marylebone until March 7.
He’s the great-great-great grandson of artist and architect Axel Herman Hägg who designed the façade of the Lutheran church on Harcourt Street.
Tom’s drawings focus on “presence and psychological depth” with his long experience in storytelling and close observations as a filmmaker and coach shaping his work.
His previous work includes a series of past captain portraits to mark the centenary of Worplesdon Golf Club.
