Three burglars stole jewellery and cash after smashing the back door to a Pyrford home.
The incident at Elveden Place around 6pm on Friday, February 6, was one of three highlighted by Woking police in their weekly roundup of crimes.
Witnesses or anyone with information, dashcam or doorbell footage should call 101 quoting crime reference number 45260014611.
Items were stolen after a window to a blue Citroen Berlingo parked on Watercress Way, Goldsworth Park, was smashed sometime between 6pm on the same day the following Monday (45260016033).
Police have also reported that an attempted burglary took place at Upton in Goldsworth Park at 12.38 on Wednesday, February 4. The suspect attempted to force the front door of the property (45260013997).
