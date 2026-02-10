A former Surrey County Council social worker has been charged with multiple online child sex offence.
Christopher Carkett, 66, of Woking, was charged on Friday, February 6, with one count of distributing an indecent photograph or pseudo-photograph of a child, and three counts of making indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of a child.
Carkett, who was arrested in April 2025 while employed as an Adult Social Worker at Surrey County Council, has been bailed to appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 24 March 2026.
A Surrey County Council spokesperson said: “Christopher Carkett no longer works for Surrey County Council. The alleged offences are reported to have occurred outside the workplace and are not connected with his past employment at the council.
“With police and court proceedings ongoing, it wouldn’t be appropriate to comment further at this time.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.