A thriving support group in Woking for individuals and families affected by Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) and Corticobasal Degeneration (CBD) is seeking a new volunteer.
Charity PSPA is calling for a volunteer to initially help out at the group, then replace its current leader, Trevor Deacon, when he steps down later this year after managing the group for more than three years.
Since its formation in 2022, the PSPA Woking support group has become a cornerstone of the local community, regularly welcoming between 20 and 30 members to its monthly meetings.
The group provides a safe space for people diagnosed with PSP or CBD and carers to share experiences, exchange information on local services, and offer mutual support through the challenges posed by these rare neurological conditions.
To celebrate the group's success and discuss its future, PSPA’s new CEO, James Cusack, will be attending the upcoming meeting on 3 March at the Generation Centre, Goldsworth Park, GU21 3LG.
"I am looking forward to meeting the Woking group to hear first hand about their experiences," said James.
"Understanding what matters most to our members is essential as we shape the future of PSPA support. This group is a fantastic example of community resilience, and we are eager to find someone to continue Trevor’s incredible work and support the amazing volunteer helpers who make the group what it is today."
The incoming volunteer will play a pivotal role in ensuring the group remains a consistent source of comfort for Woking residents.
Key responsibilities will include: community engagement, spreading the word locally to ensure those who need help know where to find it; managing venue bookings and meeting schedules; and welcoming members to meetings and facilitating a supportive environment.
Potential volunteers or anyone wishing to attend the March meeting can find more information by contacting Lavonne McCormack on 01327 356137 or by visiting www.pspassociation.org.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.