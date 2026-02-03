Local businesses are being invited to sponsor one of Woking’s most prestigious civic events - The Mayor of Woking’s Spring Gala Ball.
The black‑tie gala on Saturday, 7 March, will bring together business leaders, community influencers, civic figures and local supporters for an evening of celebration, entertainment and fundraising at the Hilton Hotel in Woking.
Expected to attract upwards of 250 guests, all proceeds will support the Mayor’s chosen charity, Citizens Advice Woking, which helps residents facing financial hardship, legal worries, employment issues and other personal challenges.
Businesses who partner with the Mayor’s Ball will gain significant brand exposure across event materials, digital displays, local press and social media platforms, while also supporting vulnerable people in the community.
A range of sponsorship packages are available to suit different budgets and marketing objectives.
The Mayor of Woking, Cllr Amanda Boote, said: “During my mayoral year I’ve had the privilege of meeting many great businesses, some of which I didn’t know were based in the borough, yet achieving great results on a national, international or even global scale.
“Sponsoring the Spring Gala Ball is a chance for Woking-based businesses to elevate their brand, increase their visibility locally and demonstrate their commitment to having a positive social impact on the community in which they work.”
To request a sponsorship brochure or to purchase tickets for the Spring Gala Ball, please email [email protected]
The Mayor of Woking’s Spring Gala Ball details: Saturday, 7 March 2026, at the Hilton Hotel, Church Street, Woking (GU21 6AX); dress code is black tie / evening dress; ticket price £99, to include drinks reception, three-course, meal and live entertainment.
