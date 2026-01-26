Woking MP Will Forster recently visited lighting specialist Inno-Lite as part of his regular meetings with local businesses to better understand the pressures they are facing.
Mr Forster, accompanied by his chief of staff Nichola Martin and Woking councillor Peter Graves, met Inno-Lite’s founder, Johnny Li, who established the company in 2017 before relocating the business from South Wimbledon to Woking four years ago.
Since then, the company has built a fully local team, with all staff recruited from the Woking area and actively contributing to the local community.
Inno-Lite are specialists in festive lighting, especially Christmas and event lighting, with a product and installation range including copper-wire trees, lamp-post motifs, string lights and themed installations such as bees and butterflies for illuminated walking trails.
The team also spoke about their commitment to the local area, including work with Ripley Council, where Inno-Lite has helped reduce festive lighting costs by up to one third, as well as ongoing support for charities and organisations such as LinkAble, Woking & Sam Beare Hospice, The Eikon charity and Woking Football Club.
Mr Forster said: “I have visited businesses across Woking to better understand the pressures they are facing. They are a key part of our local economy and community and I’m proud that local businesses such as Inno-lite support Woking by literally helping to brighten up our town.
“Inno-Lite spoke to me about their business model and the impact recent political decisions have had on them, including rises in National Insurance contributions – and they are not the first local business to raise these concerns.
“They also highlighted challenges posed by rising sea freight costs and longer delivery times caused by global instability, alongside disruption created by repeated delays and increased border checks at UK customs following Brexit.
“These are issues echoed by other local businesses I met when visiting the Lansbury Business Estate before Christmas.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.