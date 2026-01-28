Woking MP Will Forster has called for Surrey County Council’s children’s services to be placed into special measures during a parliamentary debate on child protection.
Although children’s services were rated “Good” by Ofsted in May 2025, Mr Forster told MPs he believed serious systemic failures by the authority had been exposed by the case of Sara Sharif.
He described the murder and torture of the 10-year-old Woking girl by her father and stepmother as “the most extreme and horrific consequence of children’s services being hollowed out, fragmented and weakened over the years”.
He said during the Westminster Hall debate on Wednesday, January 28 that Sara’s killers “deserve a special place in hell”, but claimed her death was “not a one-off tragedy”.
Mr Forster highlighted what he believed were multiple failings by Surrey County Council, including an incident in which children’s services attended the wrong address because of an administrative error the day before Sara’s death.
Mr Forster warned that urgent action was needed immediately, rather than waiting for local government reorganisation.
“Children’s lives are at risk now. We cannot wait for local government reorganisation,” he said.
“Surrey’s failures must have consequences for its leadership, not for my vulnerable constituents.
“From April next year, my area will have a new local authority, West Surrey Council. I do not want Surrey County Council’s record of mismanagement and poor culture of serving the public to be transferred to the new local authority.
“That is why I urge the Minister to intervene to protect vulnerable children like Sara in Woking and across Surrey.”
Mr Forster added that, given the gravity of the situation, he believes Surrey County Council’s executive director for children, families and lifelong learning, Rachael Wardell, should appear before MPs.
He said she should be asked to explain why she accepted an £8,700 pay rise after Sara’s death, despite the failings within her department — even though that increase formed part of a nationally negotiated pay award for senior council staff agreed with the unions.
Cllr Tim Oliver, Leader of Surrey County Council, said children’s services in Surrey were graded ‘Good’ by Ofsted recently, although the council was “absolutely determined to keep making improvements that can help keep children safe”.
“Although we accept that improvements have been required in some areas, the broad comments made today characterise the county unfairly, and without context,” he said.
“We welcome challenge and scrutiny, but we must not politicise this devastating tragedy,” said Cllr Oliver.
“We must work together constructively to ensure we continue to improve and support children and families, both locally and nationally. Our sincere condolences remain with all those affected by Sara's tragic death.”
Cllr Oliver added that an independent safeguarding review was published last year which examined the practice of all agencies throughout Sara’s life.
“There were both national and local recommendations and we are deeply sorry for the findings in the report that related to us as a local authority,” he said. “We take the findings with utmost seriousness and we also welcome government's commitment to tacking the national recommendations in the report.”
He said the authority was now working with partners in Surrey to implement a joint action plan as quickly as possible.
“We have already taken robust action to address those relating to Surrey County Council, and that work will continue with every recommendation implemented in full,” said Cllr Oliver.
“As part of that, and in line with the report recommendations, an independent children services expert is undertaking a review of children's safeguarding practice, including the culture within the Surrey County Council safeguarding teams.”
He added that the council's cross-party Children, Families, Lifelong Learning and Culture select committee has also considered the report and proposed recommendations to the independent reviewer.
“This review, and commitment to tackling the action plan with partners, is fully supported by leaders across the council and within children's services,” he said.
