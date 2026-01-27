Surrey Police is evicting families of serving officers from force-owned homes less than a year after they were temporarily relocated during refurbishment work.
Officers and their families fear they could be left homeless after being told they must leave the accommodation by May 1 to make way for new officers.
Last year, families were asked to move out for several months while the properties were upgraded. Residents said they were invited to choose new décor and fittings during the works, only to be told they would now have to leave.
A Surrey Police spokesperson said the decision was linked to the new legislation and a review of how force-owned accommodation is managed.
The spokesperson said: “The introduction of the Renters’ Rights Act has required Surrey Police to review the management of its accommodation. Subsidised housing will now be prioritised for officers at the start of their careers, who may face the greatest difficulty accessing the private rental market.
“We recognise this will have an impact on some families, and this decision has not been taken lightly.”
Families affected said the eviction notices had come as a shock.
ITV News spoke to a police spouse, who said: “We were encouraged to treat these homes as long-term, for the duration of our service, and in a recent refurbishment where we were temporarily evicted, we even got to choose the décor.
“To now be asked to leave is incredibly stressful for families whose partners serve the county.”
The Renters’ Rights Act, which comes into force on May 1, introduces wide-ranging changes to the private rented sector, including the abolition of so-called “no-fault” evictions and stronger protections for tenants. The legislation is intended to improve security for more than 11 million renters across England.
