Surrey Police are appealing for witness following the death of a man following a collision in Sutton Green.
On Wednesday, January 21 at around 5pm officers were called to New Lane after a pedestrian was found lying by the side of the road by members of the public.
The man in his 60s was taken to hospital but died of his injuries the following day on Thursday, January 22.
A man in his 80s attended a voluntary interview in connection to this collision and has been released under further investigation at this time.
Detective Sergeant Dan Smith, from Surrey Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man who has sadly died.
“Our enquiries remain ongoing, and we would ask anyone who either witnessed the incident and has not yet spoken to police, or has any CCTV, dashcam, or helmet cam footage that may have captured all or part of this incident to get in touch.”
Anyone with information that could help Surrey Police with their inquiries can contact the force, quoting reference number PR/45260007934.
