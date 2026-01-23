A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged with murder, conspiracy to rob and possession of a bladed article on Friday, January 23.
They are due to appear at Guildford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, January 24.
Police were called to woodland off Lido Road in Stoke Park at 6.10pm on Monday, January 19, following reports of a stabbing.
Despite the efforts of police, paramedics and members of the public, the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been formally identified as 15-year-old Luis Gabriel Guembes. He was a pupil at All Hallows Catholic School in Farnham.
A Surrey Police spokesperson said: “His family continue to be supported by specialist officers and our thoughts remain with them.”
Anyone with information that might assist in the police investigation, can get in touch quoting PR/45260006995 via the major incident public portal quoting Operation Eastville on this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4525K97-PO2
