A teenage boy who died following a stabbing in Guildford earlier this week has been officially named by police.
The victim was identified as 15-year-old Luis Gabriel Guembes, a pupil at All Hallows Catholic School in Farnham.
Officers were called to woodland off Lido Road in Stoke Park at 6.10pm on Monday, January 19, following reports of a stabbing.
Despite the efforts of police, paramedics and members of the public, Luis was pronounced dead at the scene.
A police spokesperson said: “Luis’ family have requested privacy as they come to terms with their loss. Our thoughts remain with them at this difficult time.”
A 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of murder. As of Friday, January 23, they remain in police custody while inquiries continue.
Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police quoting PR/45260006995 via the Major Incident Public Portal quoting Operation Eastville.
Information can also be provided through Surrey Police’s 24/7 live chat service at www.surrey.police.uk, via online contact forms, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.
