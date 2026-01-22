Tributes have been paid to a Farnham schoolboy who died following a stabbing, with friends and classmates sharing messages of remembrance online.
Luis (Gabriel) Guembes, 15, was a pupil at All Hallows Catholic School and a promising footballer. His name was known to the Herald but was initially withheld out of respect for his family. Following his identification in the national press, the Herald is now also naming him.
Messages have been widely shared across social media using the hashtags #Forever15 and #StopKnifeCrime. A student-led TikTok page described him as “a sweet and funny guy who will be missed by us all”, while another post read: “Real men don’t carry knives”.
A GoFundMe page set up by a close friend of the family described the teenager as “kind, bright, driven, and full of promise”.
The fundraiser said: “Gabriel was an amazing son and an incredible young soul. He was a devoted student, a passionate football player, and a loving son, with a smile that could light up a room.”
According to the page, he moved to London from Lima, Peru, with his mother at a young age “in search of hope, opportunity, and a better future”. Funds are being raised to help cover funeral costs and support the family.
Luis, a supporter of Aldershot Town FC, was described by fans as “one of us”, with a minute’s silence proposed in the 15th minute of the club’s home match against Carlisle United on Saturday, January 24.
Emergency services were called at about 6.10pm on Monday, January 19, to reports of a stabbing in woodland off Lido Road in Stoke Park, Guildford. Despite the efforts of paramedics and members of the public, the teenager was pronounced dead at the scene.
Surrey Police confirmed that two teenagers, aged 15 and 16, were arrested on suspicion of murder. No one had been charged as of the morning of Thursday, January 22, and inquiries remain ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Surrey Police quoting reference PR/45260006995 via webchat or the online reporting tool at surrey.police.uk, or by calling 101. Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
All Hallows Catholic School has not responded to requests for comment.
