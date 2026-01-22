Political heavyweight Lord Michael Heseltine and TV stars Alexander Armstrong and Oti Mabuse will be among the headline speakers at Farnham’s fifth Literary Festival.
Lord Heseltine, a former deputy prime minister, Armstrong, best known as co-host of the BBC quiz show Pointless, and Strictly Come Dancing star Mabuse are part of a packed line-up bringing fiction, fact, film and performance to the town.
Eleven days, 11 venues, four competitions and more than 50 events make up this year’s Farnham Literary Festival, which runs from March 5 to 15. The programme includes workshops, literary panels, open mic sessions, events for children and young adults, film screenings, music and author talks, staged in both intimate spaces and larger venues across the town.
Locations range from the University for the Creative Arts and Farnham Library to St Mark’s Church and Oxfam Books and Music. The festival will also feature competition award evenings, storytelling, live performance, a pub quiz and an independent book fair.
Other well-known names appearing this year include Captain Corelli’s Mandolin author Louis de Bernières and BBC journalist and news presenter Reeta Chakrabati, with tickets already selling out fast for several events.
The Literary Festival is run by Farnham Town Council with support from organisations and venues around the town. The principal sponsor is Frensham Heights.
Cllr Kika Mirylees, the council’s lead member for culture and business, said: “As we prepare to welcome audiences to the fifth Farnham Literary Festival, we’re incredibly proud of how the event has grown and the reputation it has earned. This year’s programme is our strongest yet, bringing together an outstanding mix of household names, thought-provoking speakers and exciting emerging talent.
“From journalists and political figures to comedians, broadcasters and bestselling authors, the 2026 line-up reflects the breadth and ambition Farnham Town Council has for the festival. In partnership with UCA, we’re especially excited to introduce a new film strand which will include workshops and talks.
“With demand for tickets already high and some events expected to sell out quickly, we strongly encourage audiences to book early to avoid disappointment.”
Further information can be found in the festival brochure, available from council offices and venues around the town, or online via the Farnham Literary Festival website.
