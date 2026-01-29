Ralf Little will star in a stage adaptation of John le Carré’s novel The Spy Who Came In From The Cold at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking from March 31 to April 4.
He said: "It is a huge privilege to be stepping into the shoes of one of John le Carré's great literary creations, Alec Leamas, as we bring the murky world of his Cold War masterpiece to life on stage.
“I first read The Spy Who Came In From The Cold when I was 16 and it has stayed with me ever since. Reading David Eldridge's brilliant script, I once again found myself drawn into the story's unexpected twists and turns, its high-stakes game of cat-and-mouse between East and West, which David has captured so thrillingly in the play.
“Despite being written in the 1960s it feels startlingly relevant to the times we are living in now. I can't wait to share this story with audiences old and new as we take it to cities right across the UK."
Adapted for the stage by award-winning playwright and screenwriter David Eldridge, this is the first novel by le Carré - the undisputed master of the modern spy genre, whose works include Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy and The Night Manager - to be brought to life on stage.
This Chichester Festival Theatre production is presented by The Ink Factory and Second Half Productions. It is directed by Jeremy Herrin - of Grace Pervades, People, Places and Things and Long Day’s Journey into Night - alongside tour director Joe Lichtenstein.
There will be performances every night at 7.30pm, and on April 1 and 4 at 2.30pm. For tickets, priced from £15, visit https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre/
