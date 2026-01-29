Choreographer Matthew Bourne is bringing his New Adventures production of The Red Shoes to the New Victoria Theatre in Woking from February 17 to 21.
Matthew said the story that Michael Powell and Emeric Pressburger fashioned around Hans Christian Andersen’s book The Red Shoes for their 1948 film was what attracted him to adapt the tale for dance.
“I have loved the film since I was a teenager, with its depiction of a group of people all passionate about creating something magical and beautiful.
“It was a world full of glamour, romance and creativity populated by larger-than-life personalities. In short, it was a world that I wanted to be part of.
“The film’s genius, though, was to take that highly theatrical world and turn it into a highly cinematic, and at times surreal, piece of film-making. My challenge has been to capture some of that surreal, sensuous quality within the more natural theatre setting.”
The main message of The Red Shoes is that nothing matters but art - or as Michael Powell said: “The Red Shoes told us to go and die for art.”
Matthew said: “While acknowledging the exaggeration here, I believe it was a piece that asked us to take art seriously as a life-changing force - something that gives intense joy but also asks for and requires sacrifices.”
The choreographer believed the story of The Red Shoes would appeal to modern audiences hooked on television shows such as The X Factor and Strictly Come Dancing.
He said: “In today’s culture there seems an obsession with what it takes to become a great performer or artist.
“Katharine Hepburn was once asked what ‘star quality’ was and she replied ‘I don’t know, but I’ve got it.’ It’s an indefinable thing but we seem fascinated by it. The Red Shoes gives us a glimpse into that world.”
Matthew believed dance companies had evolved hugely in the 78 years since The Red Shoes put the fictional Boris Lermontov company on the big screen.
He said: “A dance company in 1948 was very different to dance company life today. When The Red Shoes was released, ballet was a relatively new and mysterious art form.
“The film was a genuine insight into a rare and extraordinary world of flamboyant personalities, glamorous women, fey men and obsessive, uptight creative figures with strange names and a range of international accents. Most, if not all, of this has changed.”
Matthew felt that, as the man running the show, he could relate personally to Boris Lermontov.
He said: “Perhaps not surprisingly, I have found myself agreeing with much of what Lermontov says in the movie.
“I am nothing like him, of course, and I do acknowledge that some of his views are a little extreme today, but I do understand his particular kind of love for Vicky Page and his love of his company and dance in general.
“Nothing else seems as important to him. As I get older, I recognise that sentiment more and more.”
