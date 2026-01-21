Ripley has previously been played by Damon as well as John Malkovich and Andrew Scott. "So it's an intimidating prospect and it scares me," Ed admits. "But that's all part of the challenge. To me it was like 'This is exciting and interesting and new' and also it's strictly theatrical. As for the other interpretations of the character, they are all actors that I admire very much, but the play is very different and it requires something that I feel I need to discover by myself. Mark is really focusing on the book, so that's very much my hub of information rather than the films or television shows."