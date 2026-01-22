Les Dennis will play Joe in the romantic musical comedy Waitress at the New Victoria Theatre in Woking from April 20 to 25.
Les is one of the UK’s best-known entertainers, with a career in show business spanning more than 50 years.
His West End credits include Inside Number 9: Stage Fright at the Wyndham’s Theatre, Grandad Trotter in Only Fools and Horses The Musical at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, Wilbur in Hairspray opposite Michael Ball at the London Coliseum, King Arthur in Spamalot, Amos Hart in Chicago and Bill in Me and My Girl.
His touring theatre credits include 42nd Street, Art, Legally Blonde and High School Musical 2, plus Uncle Fester in the musical comedy The Addams Family. His many television credits include Michael Rodwell in Coronation Street and a fictional version of himself in Extras.
Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage.
A baking contest in a nearby county and the town’s new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness.
But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This beautiful musical celebrates friendship, motherhood and the magic of a well-made pie.
Actress, author and vlogger Carrie Hope Fletcher will play the lead role of Jenna.
Her theatre credits include Jovie in Elf the Musical at the Aldwych Theatre, the title role in the UK and Ireland tour of Calamity Jane, Cinderella in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Cinderella at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, Veronica Sawyer in Heathers at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, and Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family UK and Ireland tour.
Sandra Marvin returns to the role of Becky having previously starred in Waitress in the West End and on tour.
Her theatre credits include Rabby in Fat Ham at the RSC, Angelique in the UK and Ireland tour of & Juliet, Martha in White Christmas at Sheffield Theatres, Deloris Van Cartier in Sister Act in the West End and on a UK tour, and Mrs Fezziwig/Mrs Mops in A Christmas Carol at the Dominion Theatre.
On screen Sandra is known for playing Jessie Grant/Dingle in Emmerdale and Patricia Williams in Call The Midwife. In 2016 Sandra performed with Kate Bush on her 22-date sold-out Before The Dawn tour and featured on her live album of the same name. She also sang the title track on the Grammy Award-winning soundtrack for the George Clooney film Gravity.
Evelyn Hoskins will play Dawn again having already done so in the West End and touring productions of Waitress.
She recently reprised her role of Carol Van Deusen in 42 Balloons at the Chicago Shakespeare Theatre, having previously played her at the Vaudeville Theatre and the Lowry in Salford.
There will be performances every night at 7.30pm, and on April 22 and 25 at 2.30pm. For tickets, priced from £30, visit www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre/
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.