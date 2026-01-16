Liza Pulman and Joe Stilgoe will star in Hooray For Hollywood at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford on February 24 at 7.30pm.
Their combined love for and encyclopaedic knowledge of musical movies is on display with a dazzling tribute to classics including The Wizard of Oz, Wicked, West Side Story and La La Land.
Liza’s career has encompassed music, theatre and comedy, including Glyndebourne Opera, West End musical theatre and being one-third of Fascinating Aida.
Joe Stilgoe is an internationally acclaimed singer, pianist and songwriter, known for writing songs that feel like classics, and adapting classics so they sound like they have just been written.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.