Art lecturer Jane Gardiner will give a talk on Dutch and English Delft to The Arts Society Mayford at the Welcome Church in Church Street West, Woking, on February 12 at 10.30am.
It will consider the importance of Dutch and English delftware for the history of European pottery and how these wares dominated 17th-century ceramic production.
The lecture will begin with a history of tin-glazed earthenware, concentrating on the material and techniques employed, and highlight the emergence of Delft as a major production town.
It will demonstrate the impact of Chinese blue and white porcelain on both countries’ wares, and look at the great flower pyramids made for the court of William and Mary, the importance of delftware for the pharmacy, commemorative wares, and the blue-dash charger.
