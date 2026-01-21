Adult panto fun will come to the Rhoda McGaw Theatre in Woking on March 6 and 7 when Happy Ending Pantomimes presents Jack Off The Beanstalk.
This award-winning theatre company’s previous festive offerings for grown-ups include Tinderella and Sleeping With Beauty.
Jack Off The Beanstalk promises an evening of udder chaos, magical mayhem and unapologetically adult humour.
When Dame Trott’s farm falls to bits, her son Jack sets off to sell their beloved cow, Daisy. But instead of cashing in, he gets duped by the dastardly Fleshlight into swapping her for a handful of beans.
This show is strictly for those aged 16 and above. Expect a gloriously witty script packed with saucy innuendos.
For tickets, priced from £29.43, visit https://www.atgtickets.com/venues/rhoda-mcgaw-theatre-woking/
