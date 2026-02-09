Sunny Meed Surgery will be joining the community at Woking Football Club on Saturday (14 February) to offer free blood pressure checks and practical advice on how to keep your heart healthy. February is National Heart Month.
The event at the Laithwaite Community Stadium is part of Sunny Meed Surgery’s ongoing commitment to supporting the wellbeing of local residents, taking healthcare beyond the surgery walls and into the heart of the community.
Sunny Meed has three branches in Woking: a main branch on Heathside Road, one in Old Woking, which is the Greenfield branch, and Goldsworth Park.
Woking are scheduled to host Altrincham in a National League fixture on Saturday (kick-off 3pm) so fans will have the opportunity to speak with members of the Sunny Meed team, learn more about cardiovascular health, and pick up simple tips on how small lifestyle changes can make a big difference.
Having cared for the people of Woking for more than 70 years, Sunny Meed Surgery has a long-standing history of putting patients first.
This latest initiative reflects a renewed focus on prevention and early intervention, helping people understand their heart health and reduce the risk of future problems.
The team hopes the event will encourage open conversations about health in a relaxed, familiar setting, making it easier for people to access support and information.
Everyone attending Woking FC on the day is welcome to stop by, get their blood pressure checked, and find out more about ways you can keep your heart healthy.
Or simply stop by anyway, even if it is just to say hello. The team will be there from 1pm until the game ends.
Should the game, which Sunny Meed Surgery are sponsoring, be postponed, the event will be re-scheduled.
As the surgery team say: “Strong hearts, proud fans, come on Woking!”
