Pharmacy First is celebrating two years of helping Surrey patients skip the GP wait and get quick, expert care for everyday illnesses. The service allows local pharmacists to assess, advise, and provide treatment for sore throats, ear infections, sinusitis, impetigo, infected insect bites, shingles, and uncomplicated urinary tract infections (UTIs).
Dorking resident Millie praised the service after developing a sore throat. She was seen the same day in a private consultation at her local pharmacy and received treatment within minutes.
Pharmacy First also supports minor illnesses such as coughs, colds, headaches, skin rashes, stomach upsets, sore eyes, and sleep problems. For minor illness, GP practices may refer patients to community pharmacists for same-day consultations. Pharmacists provide advice, recommend over-the-counter treatments if needed, and arrange urgent GP care for more serious symptoms. Consultation outcomes are sent securely to the patient’s GP.
Linda Honey, Director of Pharmacy at NHS Surrey Heartlands, said: “People can access Pharmacy First either by visiting their local pharmacy or via referrals from NHS 111, the NHS App, GP practices, urgent treatment centres, emergency departments, and 999. Pharmacists offer expert advice in private consultations, supply NHS medicines where appropriate, or refer patients for further care.”
Julia Powell, CEO of Community Pharmacy Surrey & Sussex, added: “I’m delighted community pharmacists are supporting the Pharmacy First campaign, running 2–22 February, to promote this service. Your local pharmacy can be the first place to go for expert advice and treatment.”
Across Surrey, 97 per cent of community pharmacies provide the service, offering fast, convenient advice and treatment in private consultations.
More information is available on the NHS website, and local pharmacist Jay Amin explains in a short video why it’s wise to ‘Think Pharmacy First’ when feeling unwell.
Comments
