A Surrey boy who was hooked on Greggs sausage rolls has finally enjoyed new foods - thanks to hypnosis.
Five-year-old Greyson Theophanous would scream and cry if mum Jennifer, 32, tried to give him anything other than sausage rolls, crisps or garlic bread.
It meant family meals and birthday parties could be fraught, with Greyson eating just Greggs sausage rolls.
The situation got so bad Jennifer and husband Alex, 31, were spending hundreds of pounds a month buying frozen Greggs sausage rolls.
In desperation the couple contacted David Kilmurry who specialises in obsessive eating conditions.
After just one two-hour session, Greyson tried ten different foods and now regularly eats spinach, grapefruit and pomegranate seeds.
“When he was around eight months old, he was diagnosed with a cow's milk allergy and he lost so much weight.
“The doctors said he might have associated eating with pain as a result of that, but I’m not sure that it’s actually the case.
“When he was about two-and-half he started eating but only sausage rolls.
“We were buying Greggs sausage rolls every day.
"When he was in nursery the staff said they’ve never seen a child so scared of eating their lunch.
“He had one sausage roll there and had one at home for dinner. He was having two every day at one point.
“He would eat some crisps at lunchtime but would still only really finish sausage rolls.
"We were spending quite a bit of money on frozen Greggs from Iceland and getting them fresh from the shop.
“I knew we had to do something to help Greyson but just didn’t know what until I found David’s hypnotherapy clinic online.”
The couple took Greyson, who is autistic, to see David who hypnotised him before encouraging him to try fruit for the first time.
Jennifer added: “Greyson is selective mute and has autism – I was so worried that he wouldn’t speak to David. You prepare yourself because nine-out-of-10 times he won’t say a word to someone he doesn’t know.”
“But straight away, David made him laugh and feel comfortable.
“He tried spinach, lime, grapefruit, pomegranate seeds, blue Doritos, mince pie, orange, grapes, salad and apple on the first visit.
“He gave the grapefruit 10-out-of-10 and for the first time in his life he went to school with fruit in his lunchbox.
“Since David’s session he’s tried pineapple at home.
“He wouldn’t even entertain trying new food before. At birthday parties he would cry when the food came out, he would shake.
“He can’t stand the smell of different food. For him to sit there and try 10 different foods, it was nothing short of a miracle.
“That’s the first time he’s sat down and actually eaten fruit. It's amazing."
David said: "Lots of children with autism have a fabulous fuel intake and now he's trying food other than sausage rolls, the world will open up for him.
"Well done superstar Greyson. I am so honoured to have met and worked with Greyson and his mum."
