Residents can borrow everyday items for free after the official launch of the Woking Library of Things at the library last Friday (6 February).
The new service allows people to borrow a range of useful household and DIY items, helping residents save money, reduce waste and avoid buying items that are only used occasionally.
Items include DIY and garden tools, a sewing machine, baking tins, a thermal camera and more. The project is a collaboration between Woking Library and Woking Environment Action (WEAct), with 30 items available at launch.
The Library of Things has been funded through a grant from Lance Spencer, Surrey County Councillor for Horsell Village and Goldsworth East, via the Your Councillor Community Fund.
Speaking at the launch, Will Forster, MP for Woking, said: “It’s fantastic to help open the Woking Library of Things. This brilliant collaboration between Woking Library and Woking Environment Action shows how communities can work together to save money, resources and space in people's homes.”
Mr Spencer added: “Supporting the Library of Things was an easy decision. It gives residents practical help with the cost of living, cuts down on waste, and shows what’s possible when we share resources instead of buying more stuff we rarely use.
“WEAct have been brilliant in making this happen. This is exactly the kind of community led, sustainable initiative I want to see thriving in Woking.”
Ellen Pirie, co-chair of Woking Environment Action, said: “We wanted Woking residents to have the same opportunity we’ve seen work well elsewhere – borrowing useful items for free instead of owning things they rarely use. This is a great follow-on from the Woking Repair Café which we have been running successfully for nearly three years.”
Residents can find out more and sign up via the Woking Environment Action website, https://wokingenvironmentaction.com/library-of-things/ with items collected and returned at Woking Library.
