A man holding a long-term grudge with the police made nuisance calls and raised his fists at officers as frustrations with parking on a Woking estate boiled over.
But Sean Knight has been given a chance to “get his life back together” after the 58-year-old from Sheerwater let historical frustrations and feelings get the better of him.
Guildford Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday (February 11) that Knight made five 999 calls on September 21 before assaulting a PC.
The first call was made at 5.30pm when he expressed concerns about a vehicle in front of his Devonshire Avenue home.
He accused the handler of not doing the police’s job when he called 999 again at 7.20pm before making three more increasingly abusive calls over the following four hours.
The prosecution said: “The police decided to attend to arrest the defendant but he became aggressive and abusive towards officers.
“As he was trying to get some of his belongings and medication he raised his fist to officers. He was told not to do that but stood up and raised both fists to officers.”
The court heard from probation that Knight was a “highly vulnerable individual” who suffered from mobility issues and chronic pain from an assortment of former injuries, with allegations the police were to blame for some.
He felt “police acted aggressively” while his defence lawyer said the episode started with a genuine call.
He said: “It was frustration on his part and he allowed emotion and his past experiences with the police to get the better of him and his judgement.”
Knight, who pleaded guilty to making nuisance calls and assaulting a PC, was given an 18-month community order with 30 rehabilitation days.
He was also ordered to pay costs and charges totalling £319 with his guilty plea being taken into account.
