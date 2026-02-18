Vehicle criminals have been operating in Knaphill with two early morning incidents being reported to Woking police.
A black BMW X5 was stolen from a Tringham Close driveway around 3.30am on Friday, February 13, with 45260017377 being the crime reference number.
Around the same time a set of number plates were taken off a Fiat 500 parked outside a house on Highclere Court, with 45260017376 being the reference.
A robbery was also reported the previous Tuesday (February 10) in St John’s as a man walking on Langmans Lane had his backpack ripped off his shoulders and stolen around 5pm (45260016282).
Witnesses or anyone with information, dashcam or doorbell footage about either incident should call 101 quoting the respective number.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.