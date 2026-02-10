Woking Music Festival hosted its annual young musician competition on Saturday, 7 February.
The evening, attended by the Mayor of Woking, Amanda Boote, included performances from seven outstanding performers aged 14-20 contending for Woking Young Musician 2026, as well as a series of other awards.
The coveted Gordon Brown Woking Young Musician Trophy was awarded to 17-year-old pianist Anxo Garcia.
The adjudicator, Richard Watkins, said of the evening: “What a celebration of musical talent,” praising many impressive performances.
Watkins, a renowned horn player, described Anxo performing a sonata by Prokofiev as “jaw dropping” as the youngster played with passion and heart.
Second place (Yorkshire Building Society Trophy) went to Beatrice Tsang, a percussionist who played the vibraphone and marimba with astounding virtuosity.
Morwenna Rees, a 17-year-old saxophonist, was awarded third (HR Taylor Charitable Trust Trophy), impressing the adjudicator with the piece Soar by Alastair Penman.
All other competitors - Elizabeth Chwu, Jason Fan, Jerry Liu and Yash Saran - received a cash prize of £125.
Anxo said: “Woking YM is one of my favourite musical events with its inviting atmosphere. The standard of playing is exceptionally high and I feel honoured to have won first prize.”
In the surroundings of St John’s Church, the audience was captivated by the performances.
Other category award winners included: Junior Musicians of the Year (Youer Chen and Anaiyah Kashim); Most Promising Young Singer of the Year (Chloe Ayres); Most Promising Young Actor (Annabel Drummond); Chamber Music Award (St Catherine Martinu Quartet ); Most Memorable Performance of the Year (Yvie Gregory and Niamh McLaren ); Dame Ethyl Smyth Award, best performance of a work by a female composer (Anabelle Wang).
Cllr Boote was thanked for presenting the awards, as well as sponsors and friends of the festival for their support, enabling the evening to be such a success.
Photographs can be ordered via www.shop.wokingphotographer.co.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.