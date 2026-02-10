Woking Young Musician
Young Musician of the Year runner-up Beatrice Tsang plays the marimba (Anthony Gurr)

Young Musician
Young Musician third Morwenna Rees performs Soar by Alastair Penman on saxophone (Anthony Gurr)

Young Musician
Chloe Ayres won the Most Promising Young Singer Award (Anthony Gurr)

Young Musician
Pianist Youer Chen was awarded Junior Musician of the Year (Anthony Gurr)

Young Musician
Anaiyah Kashim, on cello, was awarded Junior Musician of the Year (Anthony Gurr)

Young Musician
Cllr Boote presents Anabelle Wang with the Dame Ethel Smyth Award for best performance of a work by a female composer (Anthony Gurr)

Young Musician
Annabel Drummond (solo acting ) won the Most Promising Young Actor Award (Anthony Gurr)

Young Musician
The St Catherine Martinu Quartet landed the Chamber Music Award (Anthony Gurr)

Woking Music Festival hosted its annual young musician competition on Saturday, 7 February.

The evening, attended by the Mayor of Woking, Amanda Boote, included performances from seven outstanding performers aged 14-20 contending for Woking Young Musician 2026, as well as a series of other awards.

The coveted Gordon Brown Woking Young Musician Trophy was awarded to 17-year-old pianist Anxo Garcia.

The adjudicator, Richard Watkins, said of the evening: “What a celebration of musical talent,” praising many impressive performances.

Watkins, a renowned horn player, described Anxo performing a sonata by Prokofiev as “jaw dropping” as the youngster played with passion and heart.

Second place (Yorkshire Building Society Trophy) went to Beatrice Tsang, a percussionist who played the vibraphone and marimba with astounding virtuosity.

Morwenna Rees, a 17-year-old saxophonist, was awarded third (HR Taylor Charitable Trust Trophy), impressing the adjudicator with the piece Soar by Alastair Penman.

All other competitors - Elizabeth Chwu, Jason Fan, Jerry Liu and Yash Saran - received a cash prize of £125.

Anxo said: “Woking YM is one of my favourite musical events with its inviting atmosphere. The standard of playing is exceptionally high and I feel honoured to have won first prize.”

In the surroundings of St John’s Church, the audience was captivated by the performances.

Other category award winners included: Junior Musicians of the Year (Youer Chen and Anaiyah Kashim); Most Promising Young Singer of the Year (Chloe Ayres); Most Promising Young Actor (Annabel Drummond); Chamber Music Award (St Catherine Martinu Quartet ); Most Memorable Performance of the Year (Yvie Gregory and Niamh McLaren ); Dame Ethyl Smyth Award, best performance of a work by a female composer (Anabelle Wang).

Cllr Boote was thanked for presenting the awards, as well as sponsors and friends of the festival for their support, enabling the evening to be such a success.

Photographs can be ordered via www.shop.wokingphotographer.co.uk