The Players of Elstead Theatrical Society are busy going through their final rehearsals for their upcoming production of Rumours.
It is a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud comedy set in the 1980s involving a tenth wedding anniversary party that does not go at all as planned. There is scandal, intrigue, deceit - and of course lots of rumours.
The production at Elstead Village Hall will run each night from February 19 to 21 at 7.45pm. For tickets visit www.elsteadtheatrical.co.uk
Rehearsals are going well for the Players of Elstead Theatrical Society's production of Rumours. (Players of Elstead Theatrical Society)
