The Bishop of Guildford has been diagnosed with inoperable cancer, prompting messages of prayer and support from churches across the diocese.
The Rt Revd Andrew Watson announced in a letter last week that tests revealed a tumour in his pancreas and lesions in his liver.
On Sunday, January 12, scans revealed “a substantial tumour in my pancreas, which is interacting with the nervous system that runs down my spinal cord. A CT scan also found smaller lesions in my liver”.
A subsequent biopsy and MRI scan confirmed “both the primary tumour and the secondaries to be cancerous and inoperable”.
Bishop Andrew said chemotherapy is likely “to make life a little more comfortable”, and that he intends to continue his duties for the time being, at least until Easter, “whilst recognising too that any decision we make at this point is necessarily provisional”.
“The speed of events since the turn of the New Year has been a severe shock to us and to our family, though we could hardly be better placed in terms of support,” he said.
“There have been tears, of course, and plenty of them (generally prompted by people saying nice things about us); but that doesn’t preclude a very real sense of God’s presence in it all.”
The Archbishop of Canterbury Sarah Mullally acknowledged the news at General Synod this week and led prayers for him and his family.
A spokesperson for the Diocese of Guildford said Bishop Andrew hopes to continue in the post for as long as his health permits.
In its newsletter, St Andrew's Church in Farnham told parishioners: “Whilst this news does not affect us immediately or directly, it is going to take some time to process. Please do remember all of us in leadership in the churches as we navigate uncertain waters ahead.”
Bishop Andrew has led the Diocese of Guildford since 2014, having previously served as Bishop of Aston in Birmingham from 2008.
The Diocese of Guildford covers western Surrey, including the parishes of Farnham and Woking, and north-east Hampshire.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.