Free screenings of BAFTA-nominated UK prison thriller Wasteman will be held at the Reel Cinema in Farnham on February 16 and 17.
This is part of Escapes - a nationwide initiative from the British Film Institute, which is on a mission to bring cinema to every community in the UK and celebrate independent cinemas by hosting more than 100 free cinema screenings every month.
Wasteman stars David Jonsson (Industry, Rye Lane, Alien: Romulus), Tom Blyth (The Hunger Games, Benediction), Alex Hassell (Rivals) and British R&B artist Ray BLK.
The film is being previewed four days before general release, giving people their first chance to see it.
