Folk duo Megson are bringing The Family Folk Show to the Farnham Maltings on March 15 at 11.30am.
This delightful concert experience is tailored for young children and combines the award-winning vocals and rich harmonies of Debs and Stu Hanna.
Debs plays the whistle and piano accordion, while Stu focuses on guitar, mandola and banjo.
Their captivating performance features timeless children's folk songs and fresh new tracks from their albums When I Was A Lad and Little Bird.
Four times nominated in the Radio 2 Folk Awards and double winners of the Spiral Earth Awards, Megson combine heavenly vocals, lush harmonies, driving rhythmic guitars, arresting and intelligent songwriting, exquisite musicianship and northern humour.
