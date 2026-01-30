Comedian Sindhu Vee has added a matinee performance at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre in Guildford to her forthcoming Swanky tour.
Already scheduled to appear there at 7.30pm on November 22, she will now also be on stage at 3pm that day.
Swanky will see Sindhu recall the time someone asked her a very stupid question. It’s about people falling through the cracks they didn’t make, avoiding the friendships they don’t want and embracing the self-love they definitely need.
Former investment banker Sindhu said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be back on the road in the UK - my comedy home. I mean who doesn't want to be home, hanging with their besties, making them laugh?”
For tickets, priced £32, call 01483 440000 or visit the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre website.
