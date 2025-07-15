Byfleet & West Byfleet
2025/0525: Proposed subdivision of duplex from 2 bed unit to 2 x 1 bed flats and reinstatement of high-level side window (retrospective). Globe House, Lavender Park Road
Canalside
2025/0560: Roof level extension (at third-floor level) to provide 2No. self-contained flats (Class C3) plus fenestration changes to existing side elevation window. 1 - 2 High Street
2025/0518: Conversion of ancillary space at ground floor level to create 4 x residential (Class C3) dwellings; private amenity space and other associated works. Hollywood Quarter, Church Street East
2025/0532: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for rear outbuilding following removal of garage. 23 Bentham Avenue
Goldsworth Park
2025/0530: Proposed front extension and alterations to external materials. 17 Muirfield Road
Heathlands
2025/0526: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for single-storey rear extension. The Osiers, Wych Hill Lane
2025/0522: Single-storey rear extension and side extensions with new flat roof to garage. Oak Trees, Comeragh Close
2025/0544: Certificate of Existing Lawful Development for detached double garage replacing previous detached garage. Tangleways , Sheets Heath
2025/0556: Prior notification for single-storey rear extension to extend maximum depth of 8m, maximum height of 3.3m and maximum height of eaves of 2.9m. Lisa, Hook Hill Lane
2025/0521: Listed Building Consent for removal of up to 1metre of impermeable cement-based render from base of front elevation to reintroduce breathability to fabric of house and improve damp issues within property. Once brick has dried out, new breathable lime-based render and decor will be applied. Cross Lanes Farm, Guildford Road
2025/0528: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for single-storey rear and side extensions and outbuilding. Fern Cottage, Prey Heath Road
2025/0431: Proposed conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. 3 Fairbanks, Triggs Lane
Hoe Valley
2025/0566: Proposed installation of front pergola. Watsons Bakers And Coffee Shop, 54 Westfield Road
Horsell
2025/0480: Retrospective planning application to regularise completed works, including relocation of accessible pedestrian entrance and enhanced security fencing, external alterations to main building facade, gatehouse and exposed plant, including new cladding, repainting, and illuminated signage, replacement of loading bay canopy with green roof, construction of entrance plaza to main building and alterations to hard and soft landscaping at site including alterations to parking provision. Digital Realty, Unit 21, Kestrel Way
Knaphill
2025/0445: First-floor side extension. 9 Swallow Rise
2025/0542: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for rear dormer window and Juliet balcony. Insertion of 2No front rooflights. 44 Victoria Road
2025/0531: Single-storey rear extension. 44 Victoria Road
2025/0321: Application for changes to granted Planning Application to redevelopment proposals (Planning app (ref PLAN/2017/1167) and renewed by Woking BC in September 2024 (ref PLAN/2023/0981) to change proposed commercial space to two additional flats and make internal layout changes and minor fenestration changes. Flat 1, The Anchor Public House, High Street
2025/0497: Single-storey rear extension and rear dormer window. 55 Northwood Avenue
2025/0550: Prior Approval under Class Q, Part 3, Schedule 2 of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 2015 (as amended) for proposed change of use of one agricultural barn into one dwellinghouse (Use Class C3). Hill Place Farm, Warbury Lane
2025/0439: Two-storey side and rear extension and addition of front porch. New vehicular access. 27 Sparvell Road
Mount Hermon
2025/0506: First-floor side and single-storey rear extension following demolition of rear extension. Changes to external materials. 32 Oriental Road
2025/0459: External alterations to northern façade of Block F of Cardinal Place, Guildford Road, Woking, including changes to fenestration and installation of new doors. Cardinal Place
Pyrford
2025/0491: Certificate of Proposed Lawfulness for conversion of garage into habitable accommodation and changes to front fenestration. 21 Hayes Barton
St John’s
2025/0536: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for proposed loft conversion with rear dormer. Insertion of front and side rooflights. Oakington, 6 Birch Close
2025/0470: Composite decking and rear patio. 32 St John’s Rise
2025/0529: Garage in rear garden with first-floor accommodation and external timber stairs to one side following demolition of garage and erection of new rear fence and gates to allow for vehicular access. 56 Oakway
2025/0541: Single-storey front and rear extension following demolition of conservatory. 13 Briarwood Road
