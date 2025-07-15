Byfleet & West Byfleet

2025/0525: Proposed subdivision of duplex from 2 bed unit to 2 x 1 bed flats and reinstatement of high-level side window (retrospective). Globe House, Lavender Park Road

Canalside

2025/0560: Roof level extension (at third-floor level) to provide 2No. self-contained flats (Class C3) plus fenestration changes to existing side elevation window. 1 - 2 High Street

2025/0518: Conversion of ancillary space at ground floor level to create 4 x residential (Class C3) dwellings; private amenity space and other associated works. Hollywood Quarter, Church Street East

2025/0532: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for rear outbuilding following removal of garage. 23 Bentham Avenue

Goldsworth Park

2025/0530: Proposed front extension and alterations to external materials. 17 Muirfield Road

Heathlands

2025/0526: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for single-storey rear extension. The Osiers, Wych Hill Lane

2025/0522: Single-storey rear extension and side extensions with new flat roof to garage. Oak Trees, Comeragh Close

2025/0544: Certificate of Existing Lawful Development for detached double garage replacing previous detached garage. Tangleways , Sheets Heath

2025/0556: Prior notification for single-storey rear extension to extend maximum depth of 8m, maximum height of 3.3m and maximum height of eaves of 2.9m. Lisa, Hook Hill Lane

2025/0521: Listed Building Consent for removal of up to 1metre of impermeable cement-based render from base of front elevation to reintroduce breathability to fabric of house and improve damp issues within property. Once brick has dried out, new breathable lime-based render and decor will be applied. Cross Lanes Farm, Guildford Road

2025/0528: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for single-storey rear and side extensions and outbuilding. Fern Cottage, Prey Heath Road

2025/0431: Proposed conversion of garage into habitable accommodation. 3 Fairbanks, Triggs Lane

Hoe Valley

2025/0566: Proposed installation of front pergola. Watsons Bakers And Coffee Shop, 54 Westfield Road

Horsell

2025/0480: Retrospective planning application to regularise completed works, including relocation of accessible pedestrian entrance and enhanced security fencing, external alterations to main building facade, gatehouse and exposed plant, including new cladding, repainting, and illuminated signage, replacement of loading bay canopy with green roof, construction of entrance plaza to main building and alterations to hard and soft landscaping at site including alterations to parking provision. Digital Realty, Unit 21, Kestrel Way

Knaphill

2025/0445: First-floor side extension. 9 Swallow Rise

2025/0542: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for rear dormer window and Juliet balcony. Insertion of 2No front rooflights. 44 Victoria Road

2025/0531: Single-storey rear extension. 44 Victoria Road

2025/0321: Application for changes to granted Planning Application to redevelopment proposals (Planning app (ref PLAN/2017/1167) and renewed by Woking BC in September 2024 (ref PLAN/2023/0981) to change proposed commercial space to two additional flats and make internal layout changes and minor fenestration changes. Flat 1, The Anchor Public House, High Street

2025/0497: Single-storey rear extension and rear dormer window. 55 Northwood Avenue

2025/0550: Prior Approval under Class Q, Part 3, Schedule 2 of The Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 2015 (as amended) for proposed change of use of one agricultural barn into one dwellinghouse (Use Class C3). Hill Place Farm, Warbury Lane

2025/0439: Two-storey side and rear extension and addition of front porch. New vehicular access. 27 Sparvell Road

Mount Hermon

2025/0506: First-floor side and single-storey rear extension following demolition of rear extension. Changes to external materials. 32 Oriental Road

2025/0459: External alterations to northern façade of Block F of Cardinal Place, Guildford Road, Woking, including changes to fenestration and installation of new doors. Cardinal Place

Pyrford

2025/0491: Certificate of Proposed Lawfulness for conversion of garage into habitable accommodation and changes to front fenestration. 21 Hayes Barton

St John’s

2025/0536: Certificate of Proposed Lawful Development for proposed loft conversion with rear dormer. Insertion of front and side rooflights. Oakington, 6 Birch Close

2025/0470: Composite decking and rear patio. 32 St John’s Rise

2025/0529: Garage in rear garden with first-floor accommodation and external timber stairs to one side following demolition of garage and erection of new rear fence and gates to allow for vehicular access. 56 Oakway

2025/0541: Single-storey front and rear extension following demolition of conservatory. 13 Briarwood Road