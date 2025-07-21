The mum of Sara Sharif is demanding "vital answers" ahead of her daughter's inquest as she released a new photo of the pair smiling for the camera in happier times.
The 10-year-old’s body was found in a bunkbed at the home she lived at with her dad and stepmum in Send, Woking in 2023.
Sara has been hooded, burned and beaten during a "campaign of torture" that lasted two years before her body was found at the family home.
Her father Urfan Sharif, 43, and stepmother Beinash Batool, 30, were jailed for life for her murder at the Old Bailey in December last year.
Sara's uncle, Faisal Malik, 29, was sentenced to 16 years' imprisonment for causing or allowing her death.
A pre-inquest review began today (Monday, July 21) and ahead of the hearing Sara's mum said "I'll never get her over her death."
The inquest will examine the role authorities played in helping support Sara and whether opportunities were missed to save the vulnerable pupil before she died.
A judge had previously decided Sara, who had been made subject of a child protection plan, could return to live with her father despite concerns raised by social workers.
Sara's mum Olga Domin, 38, who moved back to her native Poland after her relationship with Urfan broke down, said: “Sara was the most adorable and beautiful little girl.
"She had the kindest smile and an infectious laugh
“Despite her young age she had an amazing gift of being able to light up a room and make the world a much happier place.
"She brought sunshine to my life.
“I have lost the chance to see Sara again. I don’t think I’ll ever get over her death.
“I’m determined to at least honour my girl’s memory by establishing why she ended up in a situation where her life was taken from her in the cruellest of ways."
Sara had suffered 71 injuries, including 25 broken bones, iron burns on her bottom, scalding marks to her feet and human bite marks.
Her dad, stepmum and uncle fled to Pakistan on August 9, 2023 and Sara’s body was found the following day.
Sharif was jailed for life with a minimum term of 40 years, while Batool was ordered to serve at least 33 years for the "sadistic" murder.
Sentencing, Mr Justice Cavanagh told the pair at the time "the degree of cruelty involved is almost inconceivable".
Following the conclusion of criminal proceedings, Olga instructed specialist lawyers to support her through the upcoming inquest process.
Juliet Spender, the public law and human rights lawyer at Irwin Mitchell representing Olga, said: “Olga remains devastated by her daughter’s death and the circumstances surrounding it.
“While criminal proceedings provided some answers, she still has serious concerns about how events that led to Sara’s death unfolded.
“The inquest process is central to Olga’s search for the vital answers she deserves.
“We continue to support her at this deeply distressing time.”
A pre-inquest review hearing is due to take place at Surrey Coroner’s Court in Woking. A date for a full inquest is yet to be fixed.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.