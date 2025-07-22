An inquiry into the murder of Surrey 10-year-old Sara Sharif will examine questions about possible systemic failure and potential breaches of the state’s duty to protect life.
Ten-year-old Sara died in her Woking home following serious injuries and neglect inflicted on her by her father and step-mother. Now, Woking Coroner’s Court is looking at conducting an investigation into the circumstances leading up to Sara’s death.
The multi-agency review involves representatives of Surrey County Council and Surrey Police as well as representatives for Sara Sharif’s family, including her mother Olga Domin.
Senior Coroner Richard Travers chaired the pre-inquest review at Woking Coroner’s Court on Monday (July 21).
Despite questions from Ms Domin’s lawyers, Mr Travers would not be swayed to indicate what topics or aspects of Sarah’s death would be covered in the inquest.
“In order to set the scope I need to understand the evidence. Everything remains open,” Mr Travers said. “We need to get this right.”
Inquests are not about assigning blame for a death as the criminal courts do, in this instance convicting Sara’s dad, Urfan Sharif, and stepmother, Beinash Batool for her murder.
A coroner’s court or inquest is for fact-finding and establishing the circumstances around a death and potentially issuing a report to prevent future deaths.
The Interested Persons (IP) in the inquest, meaning those with legal standing to be involved, were listed as: Sara’s dad, Urfan Sharif, and stepmother, Beinash Batool, Sara’s mum Olga Domin and the Chief Constable for Surrey Police.
Surrey County Council was also described as having “two hats” on during the pre-inquest review in its capacity through both its children social services department and educational services department.
The council’s Local Child Safeguarding Practice Review (LCSPR) was said to still be in process with an update expected at the end of the year.
Sarah Sharif’s siblings and step-siblings will be granted anonymity unless they submit a statement declaring their wish to waive it.
Coroner Mr Travers said other names will not be redacted in the documents and evidence put forward which could include social workers and professionals at Surrey County Council or elsewhere. Legal representatives were advised to make an application to the coroner if a person wanted to be anonymous.
Two more pre-inquest reviews are scheduled to take place on November 10 and January 16 next year. Mr Travers also said he expected the full inquest to start in the Autumn 2026.
