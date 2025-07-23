Crime levels rose to their highest level for a year in three parts of Woking in May according to the latest police map.
The most eye-opening rise is the 30 per cent in the Knaphill and Brookwood patch with 149 crimes being reported compared to 114 the month before.
Nearly half the crimes recorded in the patch (56) involved violence or sexual offences (VSOs) with incidents involving anti-social behaviour (26), public order (13) and vehicle crime (12) being the next most frequently reported.
Barley Mow Lane was also one of the most crime-ridden roads in the greater Woking area with nine of the 15 incidents reported involving anti-social behaviour.
Twelve-month highs were also reported in the Woking Town (123) and the Goldsworth Park and Horsell patches (110) with the previous peaks being 118 and 104, respectively.
Most of the crimes around the former involved theft and shoplifting with Chapel Street and car parks near Victoria Way being hotspots.
A drugs offence was also recorded on Butts Road, two burglaries took place on Guildford Road while two robberies were also recorded in the Sythwood and Denton Way areas of the town.
There was better news for Surrey Police in other parts of Woking with a slight drop from 63 to 61 crimes in the Mount Hermon, St Johns, Hook Heath, Mayford and Sutton Green area of the town.
And crime levels also fell to their joint lowest level for a year in Sheerwater with 21 incidents being reported over the month compared to 33 in April.
A further breakdown of the figures can be seen by typing ‘Woking’ or any of the aforementioned areas into the search browser at www.police.uk
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.