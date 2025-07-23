Officers were called to Alexandra Gardens at around 5.15pm on Wednesday, July 16.
The driver, reported to have been driving dangerously, fled the scene on foot but later handed himself in to police.
The man was arrested on suspicion of common assault, dangerous driving, driving without insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence, driving while unfit through drink and drugs, obstructing police, and taking a vehicle without consent.
He has since been released on bail while inquiries continue.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have relevant dash-cam or doorbell footage to come forward.
Information can be provided to Surrey Police by quoting reference PR/45250086791.
Alternatively, to remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or submit details online at https://orlo.uk/kvCBA.
