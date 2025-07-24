Welcome to Woking: Those were the words of the town’s MP and mayor as the ribbon was cut to its newest shop.
Champagne and cakes were served on Monday as Will Forster MP and Cllr Amanda Boote cut the ribbon to Guildford Road Local.
The pair are hopeful the family-run convenience store will breathe new life into the area after opening in the former Boots Pharmacy unit which closed a few years earlier.
And its arrival could be a masterstroke as the expected conversion of the nearby Quadrant Court office block into housing will result in dozens of potential new customers.
The former Boots unit has been split into two with the shop occupying the side closest to the railway and fast food uses being considered for the corner.
A fish and chip shop was a popular suggestion at the launch with the unit being considered a long-term investment. Running the store, which stocks vapes, soft drinks and plenty of daily household essentials, is a family affair with brothers Manjit and Bittoo Singh being assisted by nephews and relatives.
The siblings are from west London but have long been keen on opening a store in Woking. The only thing missing is the “Road” between Guildford and Local in the sign above the door, but that’s coming.
They said: “This area on this side of the railway feels like its underserved so we feel there is an opportunity here.
“Customers have said they’re very happy we’re here – we just want to serve the community.”
Mr Forster said: “I looked at these units for a constituency office but it was far too big for my needs – I’m so glad someone has brought it back into use.”
Cllr Boote also called Guildford Road Local a “lovely new store” before wishing the owners “every success in the future”.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.