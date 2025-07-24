Police have repeated a missing persons appeal as concerns grow about the whereabouts of a pensioner with dementia last seen in Old Woking.
Search operations are taking place around Pyrford, West Byfleet and Old Woking following the disappearance of 84-year-old Alec.
Surrey Police have repeated an earlier appeal as the missing person was last seen around 8pm last night (Wednesday, July 23) in the area around Hoebridge Golf Club.
Alec is described as around 5' 10" tall, of slim build, with short white hair and blue eyes. He is likely to be wearing a white top and blue jeans.
A spokesperson for Surrey Police said: “We are concerned for Alec's welfare as he has dementia and would like to find him as soon as possible.
“If you see Alec, or have any information which may help us find him, please contact us quoting PR/45250089963 via direct message or by calling 101.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.