Woking’s Dildarav Lishoy Gengis Paratazham delivered a flawless performance at the Delancey UK Chess Challenge Gigafinals, held at Sandown Park Racecourse over the weekend. Representing Goldsworth Primary School, the former Under 8 champion won all seven of his matches in the Under 10 Open section, securing his place in the Terafinals at Blenheim Palace this October.
Dildarav is widely regarded as one of the country’s top junior players, having finished third in the same category last year. His perfect score at this year’s Gigafinals confirms his growing reputation.
The Delancey UK Chess Challenge is the UK’s largest junior chess competition, attracting thousands of players annually. Only 60 from across the country qualify for the final stage, making Dildarav’s achievement all the more impressive.
Comments
