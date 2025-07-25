Woking’s Dildarav Lishoy Gengis Paratazham delivered a flawless performance at the Delancey UK Chess Challenge Gigafinals, held at Sandown Park Racecourse over the weekend. Representing Goldsworth Primary School, the former Under 8 champion won all seven of his matches in the Under 10 Open section, securing his place in the Terafinals at Blenheim Palace this October.