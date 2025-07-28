The blackout kicked in at the centre, which provides education, health, welfare, advice, social, business and recreation for the area, on Thursday July 24 and has continued throughout the weekend.
At the time of writing the power issues were still ongoing and it is not yet immediately clear what has triggered the issue.
The centre is managed by The Maybury Centre Trust, an independent voluntary body and registered charity, under a hire agreement with the council.
It took over the running of the centre in June as part of the bankrupt borough council’s asset transfer policy to cut costs.
The council said that, in the interest of public safety, the centre will remain closed until the situation is resolved and that any upcoming bookings will not be honoured.
Cllr Steve Greentree, Woking Borough Council’s portfolio holder for community, said: “It is very regrettable that this situation has arisen, resulting in the temporary loss of a valued community facility.
“We recognise the closure will cause disruption for many local groups who use the centre regularly, but the safety of building users and the wider public must always come first.
“I would encourage any regular hirers displaced by the temporary closure to contact us and we will do our best to advise on what alternative options may be available. We hope the issues can be resolved swiftly.”
The council said that those impacted by the problem can contact [email protected] to see what options may be available.
The Trust was not immediately available for comment.
