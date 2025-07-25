25/0712/NMA: A non-material amendment to planning permission 24/0156/FFU (for erection of canopy for development of padel tennis courts, pickle ball courts with associated customer kiosk, toilet, means of enclosure, lighting and associated infrastructure) to provide an alternative elevation finish to canopy and revised arrangements for kiosk. Lightwater Leisure Centre, Lightwater Country Park 25/0713/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 19 (drainage) attached to planning permission 24/0136/FFU for development of site to provide 21no. dwellings with associated access, hardstanding, landscaping and parking. 99 - 101 Guildford Road