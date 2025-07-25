There are no planning applications from Woking Borough Council because of technical issues.
Surrey Heath
Bisley & West End
25/0734/FFU: Single-storey side extension. 1 The Cedars, Bisley Green
25/0737/CEU: Lawful Development Certificate for confirmation of the lawful commencement of planning permission ref: 23/0904/FFU. Scotts Farm, Scotts Grove Road, Chobham
25/0741/CES: Certificate of lawfulness (proposed) for the proposed part garage conversion with new roof and increased ridge height. Oakleigh, Clews Lane, Bisley
25/0674/FFU: Two-storey front/side extension to include annexe, front infill and roof alterations. 226 Guildford Road, Bisley
25/0698/FFU: Two-storey rear extension, single-storey side extension, alterations to existing outbuilding including new roof, solar panels and fenestration alterations. The Conifers, 9 Streets Heath, West End
25/0730/PCM: Consultation application from Surrey County Council for installation of air source heat pumps and associated works. (This application is determined by Surrey County Council under their ref SCCRef-2025-0086 – this record for consultation only). Woodlands House, Limecroft Road, Knaphill
Lightwater
25/0694/NMA: Non-material amendment to planning permission 24/0136/FFU to alterations to design of front and rear elevation of plot type H. 99 - 101 Guildford Road
25/0706/CES: Certificate of lawfulness for proposed erection of single-storey side extension. 41 Macdonald Road
25/0712/NMA: A non-material amendment to planning permission 24/0156/FFU (for erection of canopy for development of padel tennis courts, pickle ball courts with associated customer kiosk, toilet, means of enclosure, lighting and associated infrastructure) to provide an alternative elevation finish to canopy and revised arrangements for kiosk. Lightwater Leisure Centre, Lightwater Country Park 25/0713/DTC: Submission of details to comply with condition 19 (drainage) attached to planning permission 24/0136/FFU for development of site to provide 21no. dwellings with associated access, hardstanding, landscaping and parking. 99 - 101 Guildford Road
25/0684/FFU: Retrospective planning permission for the installation of new boundary gates. 32A Ambleside Road
Windlesham & Chobham
25/0731/CEU: Certificate of lawfulness for existing four-bay detached garage, outdoor swimming pool including plant room and garden summer house. Oakwood Barn, Woodlands Lane, Windlesham
25/0619/FFU: Listed building consent for demolition of enclosed entrance porch and adjacent single-storey front extension, replacement of rear single-storey extensions with a part two-storey, part single-storey rear extension, single-storey rear extension, replacement of concrete ground floor with insulated limecrete, reconstruction of rear historic wall, replacement of nonhistoric windows, replacement of all services, reconfiguration of secondary staircase, removal of existing ground-floor non-historic bathroom and kitchenette, internal alterations (including wall removal and changes to the position of openings and timber stripping), new front dormer, new front porch, timber frame repairs, roof and chimney repairs. Burr Hill Cottage, Little Heath Road, Chobham
25/0664/FFU: Erection of self-build detached two-storey dwelling with associated landscaping and parking. Land east of New Place, London Road, Sunningdale Ascot
25/0665/FFU: Single-storey side and rear extensions, a two-storey rear/side extension, raising the ridge height of part of the existing roof, insertion of four dormer windows in roof, a basement extension and entrance porch together with associated external alternations following demolition of existing side extension and front porch. Woodcote Lodge, Snows Ride, Windlesham
25/0672/FFU: Single-storey rear extension and alterations to fenestration. (Retrospective). Oakwood, Chertsey Road, Windlesham
25/0716/GPS: Installation of Solar PV equipment on roofs of 7 buildings located at Lavershot Barns. Windlesham Garden Centre, London Road
25/0718/FFU: Single-storey sidelink attached extension following demolition of existing side extension and rear outbuilding. 35 Mincing Lane 25/0719/LLB: Single-storey sidelink attached extension following demolition of existing side extension and rear outbuilding. 35 Mincing Lane
25/0723/PMR: Application under Section 73 of Town and Country Planning Act to remove conditions 2 (approved plans), 3 (materials), 4 (Amphibian Precautionary Working Method Statement), 5 (Construction Environmental Management Plan), 6 (trees) and 8 (external lighting layout) of planning permission 24/0604/FFU (Erection of single-storey rear and side extension with roof alterations including partial increase to roof height, erection of front porch following removal of front bay window, demolition of existing entrance porch, conversion of front hipped roof to gable end roof, including new external materials and changes to fenestration. Installation of open air swimming pool). Englefield Farm, Sandpit Hall Road, Chobham
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.