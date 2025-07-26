Dashcam footage of a tractor going round a corner in Knaphill on two wheels has gone viral.
More than 2.2million people have watched the NextBase UK & Ireland reel on Facebook of a John Deere nearly topping over on the A322 Limecroft Road junction.
The driver who captured the winter footage is heading south on Bagshot Road towards Brookwood in the video.
The northbound tractor forces the oncoming motorist to slow after turning onto Limecroft Road at speed and tilting onto two wheels for several yards.
It eventually lands on all fours with the original poster asking in the ‘That could have gone so much worse’ post whether the move was down to talent or sheer luck.
The footage is here: https://shorturl.at/O34nG
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.