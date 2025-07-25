A record £8,641 has been awarded to 25 local groups following a bumper fundraising year by the Chobham Carnival Association.
The total, raised through the association’s 2025 events, is around £3,500 more than last year — and £300 higher than the previous record set in 2022.
“It was a spectacular fundraising year,” said association chairman Tim Elwin. “The sell-out ball made an amazing profit of £4,953 and the carnival had a magnificent £3,378 surplus.”
The biggest single grant — £1,200 — went to Chobham Village Hall, which will use the money to help replace outdated lighting.
St Lawrence Primary School was awarded £800 to contribute towards an air source heat pump for its swimming pool.
Chobham Army Cadets received £700 to help fund a World War battlefield expedition, continuing research into village soldiers who lost their lives in conflict.
The Friends of Valley End Infant School received £600 to improve storage for play and learning equipment, while Chobham Scouts also secured £600 to support a trip to the Kandersteg International Scout Centre in Switzerland.
Among the other beneficiaries were the Kimberly Wyatt Dance Academy (£400), Chobham Agricultural and Horticultural Society (£350), and Chobham Museum (£350).
Four groups — Friends of St Lawrence Primary School, Chobham Festival, Chobham Rugby Club Under-16 Boys and Chobham Fearless Girls Club — each received £300.
Grants of £250 went to Chobham Churches Heritage Trust, Quest Riding for the Disabled, and Woking and Sam Beare Hospice.
Organisations awarded £200 included Surrey and Woking and District RSPCA, Good Tings Gathering, Chobham Recreation Charitable Trust, Surrey Search and Rescue, and Stella Hancock Driving Group Riding for the Disabled.
Also benefiting were Chobham Country Market (£160), Woking Hospice’s Chobham shop (£150), St Lawrence School Maypole Dancers (£145), Chobham Parish Magazine (£136) and Windlesham Field of Remembrance (£100).
