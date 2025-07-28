There was a new venue for Horsell Village Show this year. Woking High School proved to be ideal, with lots of space for all that show had to offer.
Visitors poured in all afternoon, intent on a good time, and the weather remained mostly kind despite some threatening clouds and the odd shower.
The main attraction was the show entries, with over 500 this year, all of a very high standard.
The prizes were presented by Julia Allen, operations manager at the High School. The Sesquicentennial Bowl was awarded to the Best in Show, this year being a fantastic painting by Charles Duncan Twigg.
There was some great entertainment provided by Summerscales Performing Arts, Woking Rock Choir, Scott No Fans, musicians from Woking High School, Mr Marvel the Magician and a demonstration by the GKR Karate Club.
A big attraction was a Jordan Formula 1 car on display, which was the winning car driven by Damon Hill at the Belgian Grand Prix back in the day.
There was plenty of refreshment available, from afternoon teas to burgers, Indian treats from Dee’s Kitchen, Thurstons Beer, a Pimm’s stand and ice-creams. A raffle was held, with some outstanding prizes this year and a bottle tombola, both of which raised a fine amount for running the show and for some selected charities.
The committee were very grateful to Woking High School for providing the venue at short notice, and for the wonderful help from the community, to the judges and competitors, the entertainers, the stallholders, assistance with catering and of course to those who attended to ensure the day was such a success.
The committee always welcome help with running the show, so please bear that in mind for next year.
Comments
