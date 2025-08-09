Residents have been urged to have their say as a blueprint for the future of a village near Woking moves a step closer to becoming a reality.
Woking Borough Council is seeking local views from people who live, work or run a business in Byfleet as a draft Neighbourhood Plan has been produced.
An NP is supplementary planning document put together by the community, for the community, that allows residents to shape their future neighbourhood.
A six-week consultation has been launched as a draft NP has been submitted by the Byfleet Residents’ Neighbourhood Forum.
“The plan sets out a vision for the area and gives the local community a greater say in where development takes place and what it looks like,” said a spokesperson for WBC.
“Hook Heath, Pyrford and West Byfleet neighbourhood areas already have adopted plans.
“These sit alongside the borough's Development Plan Documents, such as Woking’s Core Strategy, helping to determine the outcome of planning applications within their respective areas.”
The Byfleet NP is more than a decade in the making as the process started in 2014 amid overwhelming public support at a well-attended public meeting.
A steering group was formed and a public consultation and series of drop-in events followed with just under 1,600 taking part in a village-wide questionnaire.
Alterations were requested after the draft plan was submitted to WBC in 2019 before disaster struck in the form of Covid, as the neighbourhood designation period lapsed and the group had to re-apply.
But things have picked up considerably since with the current document viewable at www.byfleetforum.co.uk
The main section is 63 pages long and includes a wealth of information about the village and its demographics. Its vision and key objects are:
• To conserve and enhance the distinctive character and heritage of Byfleet, promoting Byfleet as a vibrant business and residential community with an improved public realm. By 2030 the Byfleet Neighbourhood Plan seeks to ensure that there is a sustainable future for the people who live and work in the area including access to housing, infrastructure, business and community facilities.
• To conserve and enhance the natural environment, especially the valued green spaces identified by its residents.
• To have a strong and diverse economic base which meets the employment needs of the local community and beyond.
• To create a well-maintained village infrastructure and a greater range of community services, shops and amenities.
Byfleet residents and other interested parties can inspect the application and supporting documents by visiting the website, www.woking2027.info or by visiting Byfleet Community Library. Comments can also be sent via [email protected] or by letter to
The Planning Policy Team, Woking Borough Council, Civic Offices, Gloucester Square, Woking, GU21 6YL.
Comments must be received by 5pm on Friday, September 2025.
The draft Byfleet Neighbourhood Plan, along with resident feedback, will be considered by WBC Full Council on December 11.
If approved, the document will be submitted to an Independent Examiner for consideration, potentially followed by a referendum next year.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.